🚌 South Bend Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Options

South Bend has a solid mix of driving work right now, from seasonal gigs to high‑earning OTR routes. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and experience.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $24.84/hour + $0.76 per mile, paid weekly

Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. Great short‑term role if you want good hourly pay, flexible days (Mon–Sat), and a foot in the door with a big, well‑known employer.

Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC

Location: South Bend, IN (OTR along I‑80 / I‑90)

South Bend, IN (OTR along I‑80 / I‑90) Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Average $1,400–$1,600 per week

Haul food‑grade tanker freight with no‑touch loads, steady miles, and flexible home time. Late‑model equipment, weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) match make this a strong option for CDL‑A drivers wanting stability.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in South Bend, runs across the U.S. & Canada

Based in South Bend, runs across the U.S. & Canada Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus; solo also noted)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, guaranteed $5,000/week worked minimum

Move sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours instead of typical freight. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered while under dispatch, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Schlipp Scrap Solutions / South Bend Metal Recyclers

Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Type: Part-time, On-demand

Pay: Not listed

Drive a manual transmission tow truck to move vehicles and scrap for a local recycler. Good fit if you’re 21+, can work on short notice, and want flexible, extra hours rather than a set weekly schedule.

Employer: OddBunch

Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Type: Route delivery / Independent-style role

Pay: $4.50–$5.00 per package (about $180–$200 per day)

Deliver 30–35 packages per route around South Bend with simple, local drops. Ideal if you want predictable daily earnings, can manage your own route, and like working independently.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.