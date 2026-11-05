undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 South Bend Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Options
South Bend has a solid mix of driving work right now, from seasonal gigs to high‑earning OTR routes. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and experience.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Car) – UPS
- Employer: UPS
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $24.84/hour + $0.76 per mile, paid weekly
Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. Great short‑term role if you want good hourly pay, flexible days (Mon–Sat), and a foot in the door with a big, well‑known employer.
CDL-A OTR Tanker Driver – Western Dairy Transport
- Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC
- Location: South Bend, IN (OTR along I‑80 / I‑90)
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: Average $1,400–$1,600 per week
Haul food‑grade tanker freight with no‑touch loads, steady miles, and flexible home time. Late‑model equipment, weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) match make this a strong option for CDL‑A drivers wanting stability.
OTR Owner Operator – Dry Van (Entertainment Freight)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in South Bend, runs across the U.S. & Canada
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus; solo also noted)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, guaranteed $5,000/week worked minimum
Move sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours instead of typical freight. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered while under dispatch, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.
Part-Time Tow Truck Driver (On-Demand)
- Employer: Schlipp Scrap Solutions / South Bend Metal Recyclers
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Part-time, On-demand
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a manual transmission tow truck to move vehicles and scrap for a local recycler. Good fit if you’re 21+, can work on short notice, and want flexible, extra hours rather than a set weekly schedule.
Local Delivery Driver – Per-Package Pay
- Employer: OddBunch
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Route delivery / Independent-style role
- Pay: $4.50–$5.00 per package (about $180–$200 per day)
Deliver 30–35 packages per route around South Bend with simple, local drops. Ideal if you want predictable daily earnings, can manage your own route, and like working independently.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.