📣 South Bend Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

South Bend’s sales scene is busy right now, from medical devices in the OR to retail and real estate. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Arthrex Indianapolis

Arthrex Indianapolis Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior orthopedic/medical device sales role where you’re in the OR daily, leading growth for the South Bend market. You’ll coach reps, manage the local office and lab, host surgeon trainings, and build deep relationships with surgeons and hospital staff. Strong benefits and a lot of influence on how the market grows.

Employer: Arthrex Indianapolis

Arthrex Indianapolis Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your sales career and want into medical device. After extensive training, you’ll support live surgeries, manage a territory, and become the go-to product expert for orthopedic surgeons. Full benefits from day one and strong long-term career growth.

Employer: Gradel Professional Search (for a manufacturing client)

(for a manufacturing client) Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading business development, inside sales, and customer service for an established metal stamping/fabrication manufacturer. You’ll own sales strategy, revenue and margin goals, pipeline, CRM discipline, and coach a full sales organization.

Employer: Leadling (Investors Equity Group partner)

(Investors Equity Group partner) Location: South Bend, IN (Remote, commission-based)

Type: Contract / Commission-only

Salary: Commission-based (paid through your brokerage)

Side-income opportunity for licensed real estate agents with investor clients. You keep your current brokerage and earn extra commission by referring investor loans (fix-and-flip, rentals, portfolios) to Investors Equity Group, while they handle the lending side.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$18.00/hour + incentive pay

Hands-on retail sales leadership role in a lease-to-own store, where you set sales goals, drive marketing, help close lease agreements, and keep the showroom looking sharp. Comes with benefits, Sundays off, career growth, and on-demand pay options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.