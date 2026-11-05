🏭 South Bend Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $50K–$100K+ Roles

South Bend’s industrial scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and big machines. Here are several solid openings with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Ozinga

Ozinga Location: South Bend, IN

Salary: $54,400 – $68,000 annually

Type: Full-time

You’ll test and inspect concrete and related materials to make sure they meet specs, using both lab tools and software. This role is great if you like being out at plants and job sites, solving quality issues, and working with both production teams and customers.

Employer: CyberCoders (supporting a global equipment company)

(supporting a global equipment company) Location: Based within 1 hour of South Bend, IN

Based within 1 hour of Salary: $35–$39/hr + per diem + 2x weekend pay (est. $100,000 – $130,000/yr)

Type: Full-time, regional field role with frequent travel

Install, maintain, and repair large industrial packaging and processing equipment at customer sites. This is a high-earning, travel-heavy job with a company car, paid travel time, 6% 401(k) match, strong medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO, ideal for someone with strong electrical/mechanical skills who wants independence and variety.

(Note: Multiple links exist for this role, but they describe the same position. The link above is one current posting.)

Employer: ThyssenKrupp Materials NA, Inc.

Location: South Bend, IN

Salary: $18–$20/hr + $2/hr 3rd-shift premium

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Run metal-processing equipment, operate cranes and forklifts, and keep orders moving safely and accurately on the warehouse floor. Good fit if you like night shift work, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—South Bend’s manufacturing jobs tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.