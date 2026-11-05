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🏭 South Bend Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $50K–$100K+ Roles
South Bend’s industrial scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and big machines. Here are several solid openings with clear pay and room to grow.
Quality Control Technician
- Employer: Ozinga
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Salary: $54,400 – $68,000 annually
- Type: Full-time
You’ll test and inspect concrete and related materials to make sure they meet specs, using both lab tools and software. This role is great if you like being out at plants and job sites, solving quality issues, and working with both production teams and customers.
Field Service Technician – Company Car
- Employer: CyberCoders (supporting a global equipment company)
- Location: Based within 1 hour of South Bend, IN
- Salary: $35–$39/hr + per diem + 2x weekend pay (est. $100,000 – $130,000/yr)
- Type: Full-time, regional field role with frequent travel
Install, maintain, and repair large industrial packaging and processing equipment at customer sites. This is a high-earning, travel-heavy job with a company car, paid travel time, 6% 401(k) match, strong medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO, ideal for someone with strong electrical/mechanical skills who wants independence and variety.
(Note: Multiple links exist for this role, but they describe the same position. The link above is one current posting.)
Machine Operator I – 3rd Shift
- Employer: ThyssenKrupp Materials NA, Inc.
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Salary: $18–$20/hr + $2/hr 3rd-shift premium
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Run metal-processing equipment, operate cranes and forklifts, and keep orders moving safely and accurately on the warehouse floor. Good fit if you like night shift work, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—South Bend’s manufacturing jobs tend to open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.