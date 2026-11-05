🏥 South Bend Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

South Bend’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and home care. If you’re ready for steady work helping patients, there’s something here for almost every skill level.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Help patients feel at ease while you assist with x‑rays, procedures, and sterilizing instruments. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and free CE plus a structured training program.

Employer: Hopebridge

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.80–$20.00/hour (training at a lower rate)

Work Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends, helping kids with autism build skills and confidence. No experience needed – paid RBT certification, 18 days PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, and lots of on‑the‑job training.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$24/hour

Front‑line role in a busy retail pharmacy, filling prescriptions, helping patients, and supporting immunizations where allowed. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and a clear training path; application window listed through 01/03/2027.

Employer: Divine Favor

Location: Hybrid remote – South Bend, IN 46619

Type: Part-time to near full-time (10–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Support clients at home with bathing, dressing, meals, and light cleaning so they can stay safe and independent. Offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid orientation, and paid training.

Employer: Beacon Health System – Memorial Hospital

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time, Evenings (Mon–Fri 11:00am–7:30pm)

Support anesthesiologists in the OR by setting up equipment, assisting with airway management, and preparing patients. Beacon offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition/certification reimbursement, and shift differentials.

Employer: Indiana Health Centers, Inc.

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time (type not listed but typical clinic role)

Work in a primary care clinic taking vitals, doing labs, giving immunizations, and supporting providers in a Patient-Centered Medical Home. Requires graduation from a Medical Assistant program and MA certification; bilingual Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Beacon Health System – Memorial Hospital

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri ~7:30am–4:00pm)

Ideal for an experienced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) who likes behind‑the‑scenes work. You’ll manage drug purchasing, stock levels, shortages, and vendor relationships, with Beacon’s full benefits, 403(b) match, PTO, and education support.

Employer: Beacon Health System – Memorial Hospital

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights (10:30pm–6:30am, weekends/holidays rotation)

Run moderate and high‑complexity lab tests that drive diagnosis and treatment. Requires a relevant bachelor’s degree and MLS/MT certification (or within 1 year). Comes with shift differentials, full Beacon benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Legacy Chiropractic, LLC (Advanced Spine Care)

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$120,000/year (guaranteed $100K start)

Serve patients in a non-surgical spinal disc repair clinic without high‑volume “crack and go” quotas or insurance hassles. Includes paid fellowship-level training, 2 weeks PTO + 4 well days, paid holidays, malpractice coverage, and 3% retirement match.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services (Michiana)

Location: South Bend & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time or Part-time (10–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $14–$17/hour + $300 sign-on bonus (conditions apply)

Help seniors at home with personal care, meals, housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, same-day pay, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid training, CNA licensing assistance, and EAP; must have driver’s license, insurance, and reliable car.

Employer: Allied Physicians Surgery Center

Location: South Bend, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4x10s, Mon–Fri 7:00am–5:30pm, no weekends or holidays

Provide perioperative nursing care in an outpatient surgery center, from admission through recovery and discharge. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more; OR experience and an Indiana RN license are required.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in that application while the spot’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.