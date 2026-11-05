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🏥 South Bend Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
South Bend’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and home care. If you’re ready for steady work helping patients, there’s something here for almost every skill level.
Dental Assistant
Employer: Aspen Dental
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$24/hour
Help patients feel at ease while you assist with x‑rays, procedures, and sterilizing instruments. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and free CE plus a structured training program.
Behavior Technician / Registered Behavior Technician – “Love Working with Kids? Start Here”
Employer: Hopebridge
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.80–$20.00/hour (training at a lower rate)
Work Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends, helping kids with autism build skills and confidence. No experience needed – paid RBT certification, 18 days PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, and lots of on‑the‑job training.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: CVS Health
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16–$24/hour
Front‑line role in a busy retail pharmacy, filling prescriptions, helping patients, and supporting immunizations where allowed. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and a clear training path; application window listed through 01/03/2027.
Personal Care Aide
Employer: Divine Favor
Location: Hybrid remote – South Bend, IN 46619
Type: Part-time to near full-time (10–40 hrs/week)
Pay: $18–$20/hour
Support clients at home with bathing, dressing, meals, and light cleaning so they can stay safe and independent. Offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid orientation, and paid training.
Anesthesia Technologist – Surgery, Full-Time Evening
Employer: Beacon Health System – Memorial Hospital
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time, Evenings (Mon–Fri 11:00am–7:30pm)
Support anesthesiologists in the OR by setting up equipment, assisting with airway management, and preparing patients. Beacon offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition/certification reimbursement, and shift differentials.
Medical Assistant
Employer: Indiana Health Centers, Inc.
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time (type not listed but typical clinic role)
Work in a primary care clinic taking vitals, doing labs, giving immunizations, and supporting providers in a Patient-Centered Medical Home. Requires graduation from a Medical Assistant program and MA certification; bilingual Spanish is a plus.
Pharmacy Inventory Coordinator – Pharmacy, Full-Time Days
Employer: Beacon Health System – Memorial Hospital
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri ~7:30am–4:00pm)
Ideal for an experienced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) who likes behind‑the‑scenes work. You’ll manage drug purchasing, stock levels, shortages, and vendor relationships, with Beacon’s full benefits, 403(b) match, PTO, and education support.
Medical Lab Scientist – Lab Services, Full-Time Night
Employer: Beacon Health System – Memorial Hospital
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time, Nights (10:30pm–6:30am, weekends/holidays rotation)
Run moderate and high‑complexity lab tests that drive diagnosis and treatment. Requires a relevant bachelor’s degree and MLS/MT certification (or within 1 year). Comes with shift differentials, full Beacon benefits, and tuition reimbursement.
Chiropractor – $100K Guaranteed | Advanced Spine Care
Employer: Legacy Chiropractic, LLC (Advanced Spine Care)
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $100,000–$120,000/year (guaranteed $100K start)
Serve patients in a non-surgical spinal disc repair clinic without high‑volume “crack and go” quotas or insurance hassles. Includes paid fellowship-level training, 2 weeks PTO + 4 well days, paid holidays, malpractice coverage, and 3% retirement match.
Non-Medical Home Caregiver – Immediate Openings
Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services (Michiana)
Location: South Bend & surrounding areas
Type: Full-time or Part-time (10–40 hrs/week)
Pay: $14–$17/hour + $300 sign-on bonus (conditions apply)
Help seniors at home with personal care, meals, housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, same-day pay, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid training, CNA licensing assistance, and EAP; must have driver’s license, insurance, and reliable car.
Registered Nurse – OR
Employer: Allied Physicians Surgery Center
Location: South Bend, IN
Type: Full-time
Schedule: 4x10s, Mon–Fri 7:00am–5:30pm, no weekends or holidays
Provide perioperative nursing care in an outpatient surgery center, from admission through recovery and discharge. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more; OR experience and an Indiana RN license are required.
If one of these roles fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in that application while the spot’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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