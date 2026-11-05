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🎓 South Bend education jobs with multiple teaching roles
South Bend has a steady flow of education openings right now, from college classrooms to community programs. Here are several roles where you can teach, train, and support local learners.
Cataloging Librarian
- Employer: St. Joseph County Public Library (South Bend)
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday
- Salary: $2,096–$2,515.60 biweekly hiring range (up to $2,935.20 biweekly pay range)
Help make books, media, and digital items easy to find for the whole community. This role is great if you have an ALA-accredited MLIS, love data and details, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, pension, tuition reimbursement, and generous vacation and sick time.
Adjunct Faculty – Nursing
- Employer: Ivy Tech Community College – South Bend
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Type: Part-time adjunct
- Pay: $47.35 per contract hour
Teach nursing clinical courses and help future nurses build real-world skills. Ideal if you’re an RN with at least 3 years’ experience and an unencumbered Indiana license, and you want flexible, part-time teaching with vision benefits, retirement savings options, and tuition discounts for you and your family.
Hospitality Instructor – Bendix Campus (FT)
- Employer: Goodwill Industries
- Location: South Bend, IN – Bendix Campus
- Type: Full-time
Lead hands-on classes that prepare adults for entry-level and advancement roles in hospitality, including ServSafe, customer service, and hotel front desk skills. A good fit if you have 3+ years in hospitality or training, enjoy working with diverse adult learners, and want to partner closely with local employers on job placements.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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