🤝 South Bend Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

South Bend has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building stronger families. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and based right here in our community.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Michiana

Goodwill Industries of Michiana Location: South Bend, IN (serving St. Joseph, Elkhart & NW Indiana)

(serving St. Joseph, Elkhart & NW Indiana) Salary: $50,000/year

Type: Full-time, leadership

Lead a mission team of up to 12 staff, oversee workforce and training programs, and make sure program goals are met. Good fit if you’re organized, love coaching a diverse team, and have experience with client-centered programming and case management tools.

Employer: AIDS Ministries / Health Plus Indiana

Location: South Bend, IN (Main Office)

(Main Office) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-person

Work with a 60+ client caseload, connecting people living with HIV to housing, transportation, testing, and clinical services. Monday–Friday schedule with one later evening a week; Spanish is required, and you’ll get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA, PTO, and more.

Employer: Josiah White’s

Location: South Bend, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead the foster care program for the local office, supervising staff, guiding treatment plans, and making sure services for kids and families meet high standards. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, child welfare experience, and want a leadership role rooted in the Teaching Family Model and Christian ministry.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.