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🏥 South Amboy NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
South Amboy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to long‑term care and local dental offices. If you’re in the medical field and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Venetian Care & Rehabilitation
- Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services (Venetian Care & Rehabilitation)
- Location: South Amboy, NJ
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem (all shifts)
- Pay: $32 – $41 per hour (all-inclusive)
180-bed sub‑acute and long‑term care facility where you’ll provide hands‑on nursing care, give meds, follow care plans, and support residents and families. Offers daily pay, tuition reimbursement, health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, and shift differentials.
Certified Home Health Aide (CHHA) – Central NJ | Hablamos Español
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Based in South Amboy, NJ area (clients across Middlesex, Somerset, Ocean & Monmouth Counties)
- Type: Part-time / Flexible
- Pay: Starting at $16 per hour (based on qualifications)
One‑on‑one home care with flexible schedules and short commutes, ideal if you want to stay close to home. Offers weekly pay, paid time off, tuition help for LPNs, and Spanish-speaking support (Hablamos Español) at the nearby Perth Amboy office.
Dental Assistant – Clear Path Dentistry
- Employer: Clear Path Dentistry
- Location: South Amboy, NJ
- Type: Approximately 30 hours/week (in-person)
- Pay: $18 – $30 per hour
Work chairside with Dr. Yaz in a modern, community‑focused dental practice, helping with exams, X‑rays (if licensed), Invisalign visits, and patient education. Set weekly hours (Mon–Thu), paid time off, and a small, close‑knit team feel.
If any of these sound like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re at the front of the line.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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