Adriano Goldschmied and ArtMill Elevate Khaki Wovens

A new collaboration shines a spotlight on premium woven denim fabrics.

Artistic Milliners Furthers Western Hemisphere Footprint with Mexico Facility Acquisition

ArtMill , the innovative woven fabric division of Karachi-Pakistan-based denim producer Artistic Milliners, has partnered with Adriano Goldschmied, the “Godfather of Denim” and founder of Daily Blue .

Together, they’ve crafted a collection that underscores ArtMill’s commitment to fashion and sustainability. Titled “Weaving Glamour,” the concept collection features exclusive fabrics that embody versatility, quality and eco-conscious design.

“In today’s market, the need for fabrics that seamlessly blend comfort, performance, and premium quality is greater than ever. ArtMill is dedicated to leading this charge, with our iconic blends, and superior craftsmanship at the core,” said Omer Ahmed, managing director of Artistic Milliners .

Khaki takes center stage in the collection’s desert-inspired color palette. Originally introduced for British military uniforms, this hue represents practicality and has become synonymous with timeless style. The collection includes tops and tailored bottoms, blending historical references with contemporary design and a commitment to eco-conscious production.

Loose Threads: Levi's, True Religion and Denham

Goldschmied said his goal for the collaboration was to design high-quality finished garments that show clients the possibilities of ArtMill fabrics.

For ArtMill, which launched in 2022 and offers retailers, manufacturers and brands turnkey solutions for their casualwear programs, the collection is testament to the power of collaboration. “With Adriano’s extensive experience and our shared vision for innovation and circularity, we are set to create products that truly align with the demands of the modern market,” Ahmed stated.

Weaving Glamour will be presented at Kingpins Amsterdam Oct. 23-24.

Wrangler Washes Jeans with Coors Beer