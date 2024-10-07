Open in App
    Wrangler Drops ‘Modern Westernwear’ With Pacsun

    By Angela Velasquez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCW87_0vxdSbhj00

    Can Wrangler lasso a younger demographic?

    Kontoor's Sustainability Strategy Ebbs and Flows to Meet the Needs of the Greater Industry

    The Kontoor Brands-owned heritage denim brand recently launched an exclusive collection of cowboy-inspired styles with the California lifestyle retailer Pacsun.

    The men’s and women’s collection introduces fall essentials that blend Wrangler’s Western heritage with modern West Coast details including new relaxed fits and fresh washes. The collection marks Wrangler’s first true collaboration with Pacsun.

    Designs capitalize on the mainstream popularity of Western denim and cowboy motifs, especially among Pacsun’s young consumers.

    “We’re finding that Gen Z is redefining classic Western fashion by blending traditional elements with their own unique styles to create a fresh take on the western look,” said John Meagher, VP of global brand marketing, Wrangler. “From mixing classic Wrangler Western denim staples with streetwear and workwear, to styling vintage Wrangler pieces with bold new accessories to fit their personal style, we’re continually seeing Gen Z dare to step out of fashion norms and express their individuality while paying homage to the iconic Western fashion.”

    The women’s denim line offers a rodeo miniskirt, low-rise baggy jeans and shrunken graphic tees. The men’s assortment is larger, spanning a Western denim button-down shirt, ripped bootcut jeans and a faux suede jackets to overshirts, hoodies and tees.

    Influencer programs, a “heavy TikTok presence” and video and audio across all key streaming platforms and traditional cable TV are among the ways Wrangler connects with younger consumers. The brand recently bowed its first global advertising campaign since 2021, a commercial that features new and vintage Wrangler fashion.

    Wrangler Drops First Collab Collection With Country Star Lainey Wilson

    “The next generation’s media consumption habits are drastically different so we’re getting in front of them with a diversified media strategy,” Meagher said.

    Wrangler’s partnership with Pacsun strategically positions the brand within the sights of Gen Z. Initiatives like Pacsun Collective —a collective of young creatives and content creators collaborating on campaigns and storytelling—alongside notable partnerships with Fear of God, The Metropolitan Museum of Art , Formula 1, and Y2K icon Paris Hilton, have significantly deepened the retailer’s connection to this influential demographic.

    For Wrangler, which recently unveiled its highly anticipated collaboration with Grammy Award-winning country music star Lainey Wilson , such partnerships have become a crucial avenue for expanding its customer base.

    “Through collections like Wrangler x Pacsun we’re giving contemporary fits a Western twist. In a natural evolution for the brand, this collaboration serves as a testament to Wrangler’s commitment to honoring our roots while bringing cowboy style to a new generation of consumers. Other collaborations with iconic brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels have allowed us to do the same, though via pop culture vehicles that cement our brand in today’s culture,” Meagher said.

    The Wrangler x Pacsun collection is available now at Pacsun stores and on Pacsun’s website.

    Wrangler Rolls Out Optimistic TV Advertising Campaign

