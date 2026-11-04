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Rappaport Leads Retail Leasing at Downtown Silver Spring
By Source of the Spring Staff,3 days ago
McLean, Va.-based commercial real estate firm Rappaport has been tapped to lead retail leasing for the Downtown Silver Spring shopping and dining development. The 440,000-square-foot destination at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street features a mix of retailers, restaurants, and amenities, including new and recently signed tenants such as Chido’s Tex-Mex Grill, Verizon Wireless national retailer BeMobile, Top Pot Hot Pot & K BBQ, and Falafel, Inc., the latter of which recently started construction in the former home of BeMiyghty Fitness and previously MyEyeDr. at 8525 Georgia Avenue.
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