New Mexico House Republicans reelected Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) as minority floor leader ahead of the 2027 legislative session. (Photo by Kate Russell for Source NM)

Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives on Thursday announced their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

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House Republicans reelected Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) as minority floor leader, a position she’s held since the 2025 legislative session when she became the first woman to serve as Republican floor leader.

Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington) will replace Rep. Alan Martinez (R-Rio Rancho) as minority whip, and Rep. Nicole Chavez (R-Albuquerque) will take on the job of House Republican Caucus chair.

“I am honored to have the continued trust of my colleagues,” Armstrong said in a statement. “New Mexicans want safer communities, a stronger economy and a government that listens to them. With Rod and Nicole on this team, House Republicans are ready to fight for those priorities and offer real solutions in the upcoming session.”

Armstrong played a role in this year’s legislative push to pass medical malpractice reform and to join several interstate medical compacts, which make it easier for licensed medical professionals from other states to begin practicing in New Mexico. At the time, she said that it was critical to pass the two measures simultaneously, as medical compacts without malpractice reform would give New Mexico physicians “a full tank of gas to be able to go to other states.”

Both Armstrong and Montoya ran unopposed in the November general election.

New Mexico legislative Democrats unseated four incumbent Republicans during the Nov. 3 general election, and will hold 47 of 70 House seats when the new legislative session begins on Jan. 19 for a 60-day session.

Following the election, Armstrong released a statement saying that voters had “sent a message to President Trump and to Congressional Republicans, and that message was felt all the way down the ballot here at home. We hear it, and we take it seriously.” That being said, she added, “Our caucus will stand up to this supermajority, offer real alternatives, and hold Democrats accountable for their failures every step of the way.”

Chavez won reelection to her seat in the House by four percentage points in a race against Democrat Lisa Curtis.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for this opportunity,” Chavez said in a statement. “Families across New Mexico are counting on us to deliver results, and I am ready to help lead our caucus in doing exactly that.”