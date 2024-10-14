Homelessness among seniors rising across New Mexico, especially outside Albuquerque, group says

An American flag hangs over a temporary homeless encampment at a parking lot near Coronado Park in Albuquerque in July 2022. Homelessness increased significantly in Albuquerque and across New Mexico since last year, according to the latest "point-in-time" count estimates released in late July (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM)

A group seeking to end homelessness in New Mexico described an alarming trend it discovered in an annual report: Increases in people aged 55 and over living on the streets, in both urban and rural areas.

The increase in homeless seniors is most pronounced outside of Albuquerque, according to an interview and presentation by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which publishes an annual “point in time” report on statewide homeless trends.

In late July, the group released the most-recent report , finding the highest number of people living on New Mexico streets or emergency shelters since at least 2009. (There are a lot of caveats about so-called “point in time” counts.)

Last Thursday, its leaders presented additional findings about homelessness trends outside of Albuquerque.

Percentage increase in NM homeless seniors since last year, according to NMCEH

Albuquerque

Age: 55-64

Unsheltered: 31 %

Emergency Shelter: 6%

Age: 65+

Unsheltered: 30%

Emergency Shelter: 111%

Rest of state

Age: 55-64

Unsheltered: 97%

Emergency Shelter: 11% increase

65+

Unsheltered: 107%

Emergency Shelter: 54%

One trend presenter Axton Nichols emphasized: The disproportionate increase in seniors living on streets outside of the state’s biggest metropolitan area outside of emergency shelters, called “unsheltered homelessness.”

Nationally, those aged 50 and over are in the fastest growing demographic of unhoused people, Nichols said.

“It’s a really urgent and alarming trend that we’re seeing in New Mexico, as well,” he said at the presentation in Santa Fe.

The “point in time” count on Jan. 29 found that, in Albuquerque, 1,231 people were counted experiencing unsheltered homelessness. That’s a 26% increase over last year, when 977 people were counted.

In the rest of the state, 1,011 people were estimated to be living on the streets that same night, including 194 aged 55 or over. In last year’s survey, 623 people were counted outside of Albuquerque, meaning a 62% increase this year, according to the report.

Among those aged 55 to 64, unsheltered homelessness increased 97% outside of Albuquerque, according to the Thursday presentation. Among those older than 65, it increased 107%, and the number of people in that age group in emergency shelters increased 54%, presenters said.

The percentage increase in unsheltered elderly people is much higher outside of Albuquerque: There was only about a 30% increase in homelessness among those age 55 or above who were not staying in shelters, according to the group.

The reason homelessness is increasing among the elderly is not entirely clear, though it mirrors national trends, said William Bowen, a program officer for the coalition.

He described the trend as one resulting from the Baby Boomer generation, which often defined as those born between 1946 and 1964, reaching the end of their working life without a safety net.

“It’s a really large population group with basically just inadequate supports for folks who are in an economically precarious situation,” he said.

Bowen also guessed the reason unsheltered homelessness is increasing at a higher rate for seniors outside Albuquerque has to do with there being even fewer shelters, resources, and programs available. But that’s something the coalition is trying to better understand, he said.