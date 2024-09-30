Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Source New Mexico

    Gila River Indian Community receives $107 million for Colorado River conservation projects

    By Shondiin Silversmith, AZ Mirror,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUqPs_0vocRfCA00

    The Colorado River as it flows around Horseshoe Bend on June 23, 2021, in Page. Severe drought is causing concern and heartache among those who rely on water from the Colorado River Basin. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

    The Gila River Indian Community has been a leader in Colorado River conservation efforts in Arizona, and their efforts are growing as funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will help the tribe launch new water conservation projects in October.

    “Each one of these projects will allow us to use our water more efficiently on our farms, with annual savings in water of over 7,400 acre-feet per year,” Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis said in a statement.

    The Gila River Indian Community received funding from the Bureau of Reclamation for three separate critical water infrastructure projects totaling nearly $107 million.

    Lewis said the Gila River Indian Community is excited about the funding for the three major infrastructure improvements because they will have significant benefits — not only for the tribe, but for the entire region.

    “We are the largest entitlement holder of Colorado River water delivered through the CAP canal; our savings can readily translate into major reductions in our use of Colorado River water, which will add to the one million acre-feet of our water that we have already left in Lake Mead for the benefit of the system,” he said.

    The agreements with the Gila River Indian Community are the first long-term pacts to be signed, and according to the Bureau of Reclamation, they can potentially create system conservation of over 73,000 acre-feet within the next 10 years.

    The money is split among the three projects: $64 million to replace and upgrade irrigation systems on Gila River Farms, $26 million to concrete line more than 7.5 miles of earthen canals in the Blackwater area and $17 million to construct a regulating reservoir to capture flows that are currently being spilled from the Santan Canal when too much water is accidentally ordered or delivered into the system.

    Lewis said the projects are ready to go: Two will begin construction in early October, and the third will get underway in November.

    “All the projects will be completed prior to the Post-2026 guidelines, which will undoubtedly hit the state of Arizona very hard,” Lewis added, referring to scheduled cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River allotment. “These savings will help us all weather those anticipated cuts and also put us in a position of ensuring we use every drop of our water most efficiently.”

    The guidelines and strategies established to protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River, which supplies more than one-third of the Phoenix area’s water, will expire at the end of 2026.

    The Colorado River is experiencing the longest and worst drought on record, driven by hotter temperatures due to climate change.

    The Colorado River Basin provides water for more than 40 million people and fuels hydropower resources in seven U.S. states. It is a crucial resource for 30 tribal nations, as well as two states in Mexico.

    U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, said Arizona’s tribes are critical partners in securing our water future and boasted that he helped secure the funding to support the Gila River Indian Community and conserve Colorado River water.

    Lewis said that the Gila River Indian Community appreciates Gallego and the Arizona delegation’s role in ensuring drought and water conservation funding were included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. The state’s Democratic members of Congress, as well as independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, all supported those measures; the Republicans all voted against them.

    “We are proud to announce these agreements that will support the long-term health of the Colorado River System by shoring up (water levels),” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a statement.

    “The new agreements with the Gila River Indian Community are the beginning of our long-term investments that will improve the sustainability of our river for generations to come,” Touton said.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Devra Themistocles
    2d ago
    Great news!
    Diane Ehrhardt
    2d ago
    bs,let the casinos pay for it,or they need to be paying big taxes
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mi’kmaq Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe, UMaine awarded federal grants for forever chemical research
    Source New Mexico22 days ago
    Everyone agrees: Big data gaps remain as state explores brackish water market
    Source New Mexico27 days ago
    ‘License plate flippers’ help drivers evade police, tickets and tolls
    Source New Mexico27 days ago
    Dark highways, fast cars, few sidewalks — and more pedestrian deaths
    Source New Mexico28 days ago
    When business is booming but daily living is a struggle
    Source New Mexico6 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Georgia, national Democratic leaders call for gun safety legislation after Apalachee High shooting
    Source New Mexico27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Colorado to capture Canadian wolves for second year of reintroduction program
    Source New Mexico15 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Claims office pays men more than women for food lost in state’s biggest wildfire
    Source New Mexico1 day ago
    Summer camp, first property burned in NM’s biggest wildfire, sues over lack of compensation
    Source New Mexico29 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Meet Elizabeth Anderson, the New Mexico State Engineer
    Source New Mexico23 days ago
    Trial, jury selection set for 2023 Oñate statue shooting
    Source New Mexico14 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Internal FEMA smoke map shows large area where northern NM residents need little to prove losses
    Source New Mexico7 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    What does Hispanic identity mean in New Mexico?
    Source New Mexico8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    $70m officially on its way to Ruidoso area to help governments recover from fires, floods
    Source New Mexico13 days ago
    State funding awarded to southwest New Mexico utility will bring high-speed internet to rural areas
    Source New Mexico7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy