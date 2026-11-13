(November 13, 2026) Two longtime SoulTracks favorites, Michelle Williams and Kenny Lattimore, have joined forces for the new single “God With Us,” released today on Tyscot Records in conjunction with the new holiday film of the same name.

The midtempo song blends R&B and gospel, with a familiar musical touch: songwriter Nikki Grier incorporates the melody of Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit “Can We Talk?” into the uplifting track. The song was produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, who previously worked with Williams on her Journey to Freedom album.

“God With Us” is the first single from the upcoming soundtrack to the film, a modern retelling of the nativity story starring Aspen Kennedy and Ashley Olivia Fisher, along with Rotimi, Gregory Alan Williams, Roger Guenveur Smith and Clifton Powell.

The film opens in select theaters today, with the full soundtrack scheduled for release later this holiday season.

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