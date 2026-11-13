(November 13, 2026) Trey Lorenz rose to fame as a featured guest on Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There,” the 1992 cover of the Jacksons’ 1970 classic lifted from MTV Unplugged EP set. In their hands, the song repeated the same success of the Jacksons, piercing the top of the pop and R&B charts, but this time as a live recording styled as a romantic duet. In addition to the chart success, Carey and Lorenz received two Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performances by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best R&B Song.

While signed to Epic, Lorenz dropped his self-debut album immediately following “I’ll Be There” and scored big with the R&B ballad “Someone to Hold” (#5 R&B). Groove Theory then dropped the Mary Jane Girls-sampled, gold-certified “Tell Me,” a hip-hop infused gem containing Lorenz’ vocal contributions that rocketed to number 5 Pop and number 3 R&B. All of these events rewarded Lorenz with a hot career run, allowing him opportunities to work with the likes of Beyoncé, Usher, TLC and Lionel Richie.

He’s finally back in the studio again. Newly signed by Expansion Records and with a brand-new album on the horizon, the South Carolina native is picking up where he left off while giving us even more nostalgic vibes on his latest single, “Can’t Get Enough.” Co-produced by HitShack and Lorenz along with additional work by DeJuan Cross, the single feels like an Anthony Hamilton joint dressed up in a smooth bluesy throwback swag akin to Latimore’s Southern soul anthem “Let’s Straighten It Out.”

Lorenz is unwavering, vocally strong while giving seductive crooning as he delivers majestic lines on the song’s backend (“Sock it to me one more time/Come on baby, light my fire”). The additional layers of saucy horns and rich gospel-baked backing vocals add more flame to the burning soul exemplified by Lorenz’s solid performance.

While explaining the process of making the song, Lorenz hearkens back to his influences. “Every time I record, I find myself going back to the music that shaped me,” says Lorenz. “I really channeled my appreciation for Barry White, The Winans, Eddie & Gerald Levert, Curtis Mayfield, and some Motown shows up every time I record.”

While we anticipate more music from this talented unsung vocalist, be sure to check out his new track and let us know if you “can’t get enough.”

By J Matthew Cobb

The post First Listen: We “Can’t Get Enough” of new Trey Lorenz music appeared first on SoulTracks.