First Listen: Minneapolis soul queen Sue Ann Carwell returns with new music

(November 6, 2026) I went down the rabbit hole when preparing to write this First Listen on “The Things Lovers Do” by Sue Ann Carwell. That rabbit hole took me back to 1981 when Carwell released her first album, the self-titled Sue Ann, right up to the material that she’s released recently.

Carwell is a vocalist who can handle anything. She sings blues, rock, or R&B. It’s easy to see what Prince and Warner Brothers saw in her. “The Things Lovers Do” is a lushly arranged mid-tempo funk ballad that finds Carwell announcing to the world – or to someone in particular – that she likes the good, old-fashioned romance.

What Carwell makes clear on “The Things Lovers Do” is she wants her man to be about it. And by “it,” she means wants a guy who will take the initiative, and who knows how to be a gentleman if his pursuit is rewarded with “capture.” If the guy’s romance game is on point, Carwell lets him know that she will meet him halfway.

“The Things Lovers Do” is a fun song. Carwell is playfully seductive and the arrangement rises to the inclusion. We get a thumping bass line that serves as a funky foundation for swelling strings and tight horns. Check it all out here.

By Howard Dukes

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