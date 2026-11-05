First Listen: Electric Soul Company delivers a soulful new ballad

(November 5, 2026) The guitar-powered singer-songwriter duo of Breezy Rodio and Will Jacobs are the trusty pilots behind Electric Soul Company, a Chicago-based group that draws inspiration from Don Cornelius’s Chicago origins of ‘Soul Train’ and the rich tapestry of 20th century R&B. And like many dynamic duos in rock band lore, from Hall & Oates to Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, they are hard at work in infusing their own creative flow into a new generation of R&B while highlighting their irrefutable passion for Chicago blues.

On “So Close to It,” a song lifted from Electric Soul Company’s self-titled project, Mississippi Heat lead vocalist Sheryl Youngblood takes the helm, leading listeners into a sweltering juke joint performance seeped in Lattimore soul. Using a no-frills approach to production and style, the track feels like a breezy 45 rpm done up with Isaac Hayes’ hot buttered soul as Youngblood’s vocals sets sail on a wave of powerful gospel organ and bluesy guitar struts. Fans of bluesy soul nostalgia like Otis Clay, Robert Clay, Millie Jackson, or those grooving to new-gen soul ambassadors such as Leela James or the Womack Sisters, will certainly be turned on by this smoky four-minute offering.

Check out this First Listen from the Electric Soul Company and let us if you’re “so close to it.”

By J Matthew Cobb

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