Tailgate Takeover: your guide to Alabama gameday in Baton Rouge

“Start drinking earlier” —That was Lane Kiffin’s advice for how LSU fans can deal with the earlier-than-usual 2:30 kickoff. When that’s the home team coach’s advice, you know it should be an entertaining trip.

Welcome back to our gameday town spotlight series, Tailgate Takeover. This week, Alabama heads to Death Valley for what is, as of now, the final annual meeting of the two historic rivals.

No. 5 Alabama and No. 14 LSU both come in with records of 6-2, both come in off a bye week, and kickoff is set for Saturday, November 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, aired nationally on ABC. Alabama’s last several trips to Tiger Stadium were all night games, so a daytime kickoff is a rare change of pace.

But as Kiffin alluded to, Tide fans can still expect a loud, early, and rowdy crowd.

Getting Oriented

Baton Rouge is more spread out than most college towns, and traffic is notoriously congested there on gamedays. A few key areas for this weekend: the LSU campus and Tiger Stadium, Tigerland—the bar district just south of the stadium—Mid City along Government Street, and the restaurants on Perkins Road and Siegen Lane. Pick an area to be your home base, plan your rides ahead of time if possible, and expect to cover some ground.

Where to Eat

Let’s start with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Burbank Drive: the easy, quintessential gameday pick near campus. Their burgers are a safe bet, but the whole menu is fantastic. Walk-On’s is now a national chain, founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, two former walk-on players for the LSU men’s basketball team, and this is their original and first location.

For something you can only get in Baton Rouge, Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood on Perkins Road is a Baton Rouge institution, about three miles from campus. The charbroiled oysters, gumbo, and po-boys are what they’re known for, and they even have a meatball quesadilla on the menu.

Superior Grill offers Mexican food, margaritas, and lively gameday vibes at both of its locations on Highland Road and in Mid City. And Prince St. Pizza is the new kid on the block: the New York born square-slice shop opened its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge in October, and it stays open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, making it a great late-night postgame option.

Where to Drink

You can’t visit Baton Rouge on a football weekend without at least considering Fred’s. The legendary Tigerland dive bar has anchored the strip since 1982, with cheap drinks, live music, and a full, lively crowd. If you have to pick one bar to experience while you’re in town, this is it.

If you’d rather trade the chaos of Fred’s for a local craft beer, Tin Roof Brewing Company is Baton Rouge’s homegrown brewery with a taproom, live music, and a large outdoor patio. Mid City Beer Garden on Government Street is another top choice, with an open-air setup and more than 50 taps, heavy on Louisiana breweries.

The Chimes is another local favorite, located near campus, with a huge beer selection and a menu that has something for everyone.

Things to Do

Even as an opposing fan, the atmosphere around Tiger Stadium is worth soaking in—just be ready to smile while someone enthusiastically yells “tiger bait!’ at you. The Golden Band from Tigerland and the pregame tailgates and traditions around campus are a big part of the Baton Rouge experience, so give yourself at least a little time to walk around and soak it in.

If you have extra time, the Louisiana State Capitol and its observation deck offer a good view of the city, and Mid City is a nice place if you want to meander around somewhere a little quieter than Tigerland.

Where to Shop

Perkins Rowe, an open-air shopping and dining center is a good one stop option if you want to do some shopping while in town and grab some food. For something more local, the independent shops and boutiques around Mid City and Government Street are worth a walk through.

Know Before You Go

Traffic is the biggest challenge to Baton Rouge, so go everywhere earlier than you think you need to, and use rideshare around Tigerland and campus. With a 2:30 kickoff, tailgating starts early, and Louisiana in November can still run on the warm and humid side, so check the weather, dress appropriately, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget to lather up with your preferred SPF.

Alabama is 30-10-2 all-time in Baton Rouge, and the Tide has won six of its last seven there. Whether this is your first trip or your twentieth, enjoy what could be the last annual meeting of the two teams for a while. Roll Tide!

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