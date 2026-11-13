🛒 Souderton, PA Retail Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Souderton has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, from auto parts to fun seasonal work. Good mix of steady hours and flexible shifts.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Souderton, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (listing appears in both formats)

(listing appears in both formats) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, staying active on your feet, and don’t mind lifting heavier items while keeping the store stocked and organized.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Souderton, PA 18964

Type: Temporary / Part-time (Seasonal, Oct–Jan)

Starting Pay: $11.00/hour

Fun, fast-paced store role for the busy holiday season, helping customers, running the register, and keeping shelves full. Great if you’re at least 16, want flexible hours, and like a high-energy, team-focused environment.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.