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🐱 Playful, Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Sonora, CA
Sonora has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All three are young, social, and full of purrs and playtime.
Meowbert
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sonora Cat Rescue
- Contact: Text Sadie – 209-352-3063
Meowbert is a little chatterbox who loves to “talk” with you. He’s a fun mix of playful and cuddly, happy to chase toys and then curl up for snuggles. If you like a cat who will keep you company and tell you all about his day, Meowbert could be your guy.
👉 Meet Meowbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lorelei
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sonora Cat Rescue
- Contact: Text Sadie – 209-352-3063
Lorelei is a super chill, loving girl who starts purring the instant you touch her. She’s a true lap cat in the making and will happily curl up with you whenever she can. If you’re looking for a calm, cuddly kitten, Lorelei is a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Lorelei and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mad Hatter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sonora Cat Rescue
- Contact: Text Sadie – 209-352-3063
Mad Hatter is the wild child of the group – he runs, jumps, plays, and even does little “backflips.” He loves to entertain and would be a great fit for a busy, active household that enjoys a high-energy kitten with lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Mad Hatter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these kittens has caught your eye, reach out to Sonora Cat Rescue by texting Sadie at 209-352-3063 or visit sonoracatrescue.net/adopt-now to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.