Sonora has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All three are young, social, and full of purrs and playtime.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sonora Cat Rescue

Contact: Text Sadie – 209-352-3063

Meowbert is a little chatterbox who loves to “talk” with you. He’s a fun mix of playful and cuddly, happy to chase toys and then curl up for snuggles. If you like a cat who will keep you company and tell you all about his day, Meowbert could be your guy.

👉 Meet Meowbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sonora Cat Rescue

Contact: Text Sadie – 209-352-3063

Lorelei is a super chill, loving girl who starts purring the instant you touch her. She’s a true lap cat in the making and will happily curl up with you whenever she can. If you’re looking for a calm, cuddly kitten, Lorelei is a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lorelei and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sonora Cat Rescue

Contact: Text Sadie – 209-352-3063

Mad Hatter is the wild child of the group – he runs, jumps, plays, and even does little “backflips.” He loves to entertain and would be a great fit for a busy, active household that enjoys a high-energy kitten with lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Mad Hatter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens has caught your eye, reach out to Sonora Cat Rescue by texting Sadie at 209-352-3063 or visit sonoracatrescue.net/adopt-now to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.