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📢 Sonora seeks CDBG/HOME grant management consultants
📢 City seeks consultants for CDBG/HOME grant management
The City of Sonora is looking for qualified consulting firms to provide Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program management and grant administration services on an as‑needed basis.
Work may include:
- Preparing CDBG and HOME funding applications
- Drafting program guidelines and admin materials
- Filing required reports to California HCD
- Serving as liaison with funding agencies
- Organizing grant files and coordinating monitoring visits
- Providing on‑call technical help to the Community Development Director
Get the full Request for Qualifications (RFQ) on the City website: www.sonoraca.com.
Submit one electronic PDF of your signed qualifications package by email to communitydevelopment@sonoraca.com no later than 2:00 p.m. on December 14, 2026.
Questions or accessibility help: Community Development Department, 209-532-3508 ext. 2.
Address: 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora, CA 95370.
More Info: Public Notice– RFQ, Community Development Block Gr...
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