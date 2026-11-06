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Sonora

🚧 SR-49 Sonora lane shifts & closures through early December

9 days ago
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🚧 Lane shifts, parking & sidewalk closures on SR-49 in Sonora

Caltrans is starting an emergency project to fix a 150-year-old culvert under State Route 49 (Stockton Street) in Sonora.

When & where

  • Lane shift starts: Friday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Work hours: Weekdays, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Location: SR-49/Stockton Street between Green Street and the Downtown Plaza
  • Survey work: November 5–6, one-way traffic control, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Project end: Expected early December

What to expect

  • All on-street parking in the project area closed.
  • South-side sidewalk closed; pedestrians detoured to the north side of SR-49.
  • Bus stop on south side moved to in front of Bank of America at Stockton St & Washington St.
  • Traffic lanes shifted north and patterns changed 24/7 while work is underway.

The $1.2 million project will replace the culvert and upgrade drainage inlets. Caltrans asks drivers, walkers, and transit riders to use caution and allow extra time through this stretch.

More Info: Caltrans to Begin Emergency Culvert Project on Sta...

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