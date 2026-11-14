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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Sonoma
Sonoma has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny Klee Kai puppies to gentle senior Schnauzers, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Lucy
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $495
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Lucy is a cream-colored senior Schnauzer mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for quieter households.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gabby
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $495
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Gabby is another sweet senior Schnauzer mix with a soft cream coat. She’s looking for a gentle family who can give her comfort, routine, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilly
- Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Tilly is a cream-colored Alaskan Klee Kai puppy. Klee Kai mixes are small, active dogs who often do best with families ready for training, play, and daily exercise.
👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Junie
- Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Junie is another adorable cream Klee Kai mix puppy. She’ll need a patient adopter who can guide her through puppyhood with training, structure, and lots of positive attention.
👉 Meet Junie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otis
- Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Otis is a brown/chocolate Klee Kai mix puppy. Like his siblings, he’ll thrive with an active home that can offer playtime, walks, and training.
👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bear
- Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Bear is a chocolate-colored Klee Kai mix puppy. He’ll need guidance, socialization, and plenty of time with his new people as he grows.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Hazel is a brown/chocolate Klee Kai mix puppy. She’s looking for a family ready for all the fun (and work) that comes with raising a young dog.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Louie
- Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Family Dog Rescue
- Location: Sonoma, CA
Louie is another handsome brown/chocolate Klee Kai mix puppy. He’ll benefit from consistent training and an adopter who enjoys an active lifestyle.
👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Family Dog Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and submit an application. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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