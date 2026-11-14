Sonoma has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny Klee Kai puppies to gentle senior Schnauzers, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Lucy is a cream-colored senior Schnauzer mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for quieter households.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Gabby is another sweet senior Schnauzer mix with a soft cream coat. She’s looking for a gentle family who can give her comfort, routine, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix

Alaskan Klee Kai mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Tilly is a cream-colored Alaskan Klee Kai puppy. Klee Kai mixes are small, active dogs who often do best with families ready for training, play, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix

Alaskan Klee Kai mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Junie is another adorable cream Klee Kai mix puppy. She’ll need a patient adopter who can guide her through puppyhood with training, structure, and lots of positive attention.

👉 Meet Junie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix

Alaskan Klee Kai mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Otis is a brown/chocolate Klee Kai mix puppy. Like his siblings, he’ll thrive with an active home that can offer playtime, walks, and training.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix

Alaskan Klee Kai mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Bear is a chocolate-colored Klee Kai mix puppy. He’ll need guidance, socialization, and plenty of time with his new people as he grows.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix

Alaskan Klee Kai mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Hazel is a brown/chocolate Klee Kai mix puppy. She’s looking for a family ready for all the fun (and work) that comes with raising a young dog.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Klee Kai mix

Alaskan Klee Kai mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue

Location: Sonoma, CA

Louie is another handsome brown/chocolate Klee Kai mix puppy. He’ll benefit from consistent training and an adopter who enjoys an active lifestyle.

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Family Dog Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and submit an application. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.