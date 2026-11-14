📢 120-unit Red Tail apartments up for review Nov. 19

The City of Sonoma Planning Commission will review the proposed Red Tail Multifamily Residential Development Project on November 19, 2026.

The project would build 120 apartments on about 5 acres at 20540 Broadway, just south of Sonoma Plaza. Plans call for 10 three-story buildings with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Six apartments would be reserved for very low-income households.

Amenities in the proposal include a clubhouse, swimming pool, community garden, children’s play areas, dog park, and other shared spaces.

Because the site at 20540 Broadway and neighboring 20564 Broadway are outside city limits, the project would need prezoning and annexation approved before it could move forward.

At the meeting, the Commission will consider:

Design review

Major use permit

Density bonus request

Environmental review under CEQA (staff says no additional review is needed)

You can review project plans, environmental studies, and the staff report on the Red Tail Multifamily Project webpage before the meeting.