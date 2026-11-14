The City of Sonoma shared the November 13 City News & Updates. It includes the upcoming Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza, plans for Plaza landscape work, the City's new Administrative Services Director, winter weather safety tips, and 2027 minimum wage rates.

Neighbors can also find dates for holiday events and City meetings in this edition. The full update is online through the shared link or by subscribing to City News & Updates by email.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sonoma