⚠️ Get Sonoma-ready for winter storms and alerts

Sonoma just had its first real rain of the season, and the City is using it to remind everyone how to get ready for winter weather.

The article explains what Outlooks, Watches, Advisories, and Warnings mean from the National Weather Service, plus terms like atmospheric river and El Niño, so you know when to watch conditions and when to take action.

Before the next storm:

At home/property : Check gutters, downspouts, drainage , and clear leaves/debris away from streets and storm drains.

: Check , and clear away from streets and storm drains. On the road : Check windshield wipers, headlights, and tires ; allow extra time on wet roads.

: Check ; allow extra time on wet roads. If you’ve had flooding before: Review your preparations and know where to get sandbags .

before: Review your preparations and know where to get . For emergencies: Check emergency supplies and backup charging options.

Stay informed by:

Signing up for SoCo Alert and Nixle

and Following National Weather Service Bay Area

Bookmarking the City’s Emergency Updates page and SoCoEmergency.org

page and Knowing your evacuation zone and the difference between a warning and an order

and the difference between a warning and an order Remembering KSVY 91.3 FM as a local info source.

Never drive through flooded roads or try to clear flooded drainage yourself.