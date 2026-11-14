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Sonoma
⚠️ How Sonoma residents can prep now for winter storms
11 days ago
⚠️ Get Sonoma-ready for winter storms and alerts
Sonoma just had its first real rain of the season, and the City is using it to remind everyone how to get ready for winter weather.
The article explains what Outlooks, Watches, Advisories, and Warnings mean from the National Weather Service, plus terms like atmospheric river and El Niño, so you know when to watch conditions and when to take action.
Before the next storm:
- At home/property: Check gutters, downspouts, drainage, and clear leaves/debris away from streets and storm drains.
- On the road: Check windshield wipers, headlights, and tires; allow extra time on wet roads.
- If you’ve had flooding before: Review your preparations and know where to get sandbags.
- For emergencies: Check emergency supplies and backup charging options.
Stay informed by:
- Signing up for SoCo Alert and Nixle
- Following National Weather Service Bay Area
- Bookmarking the City’s Emergency Updates page and SoCoEmergency.org
- Knowing your evacuation zone and the difference between a warning and an order
- Remembering KSVY 91.3 FM as a local info source.
Never drive through flooded roads or try to clear flooded drainage yourself.
More Info: Rain Ready Sonoma: Understanding Weather & Storm A...
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