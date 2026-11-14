📢 Sonoma Plaza landscaping upgrades happening this month

Landscape improvements are now underway in Sonoma Plaza through a partnership between the City of Sonoma and the Valley of the Moon Garden Club, funded by the KHR McNeely Family Foundation.

Work started in mid-November 2026 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the month, weather and plant availability permitting.

Three Plaza areas are being refreshed:

City Hall horseshoe foundation beds – New roses, better soil, and upgraded drip irrigation.

– New roses, better soil, and upgraded drip irrigation. Heritage Rose Garden – New steel edging, irrigation upgrades, and other landscape improvements, with ongoing care from Garden Club volunteers.

– New steel edging, irrigation upgrades, and other landscape improvements, with ongoing care from Garden Club volunteers. Historic Carnegie Library grounds – Replanting with hardy shrubs, ornamental grasses, perennials, and native plants, while keeping healthy existing plants.

The City will oversee construction and long-term maintenance, with continued volunteer help from the Garden Club.

To learn more about the Valley of the Moon Garden Club and volunteer opportunities, visit their website.