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📢 Sonoma Plaza getting rose garden and landscape refresh
📢 Sonoma Plaza landscaping upgrades happening this month
Landscape improvements are now underway in Sonoma Plaza through a partnership between the City of Sonoma and the Valley of the Moon Garden Club, funded by the KHR McNeely Family Foundation.
Work started in mid-November 2026 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the month, weather and plant availability permitting.
Three Plaza areas are being refreshed:
- City Hall horseshoe foundation beds – New roses, better soil, and upgraded drip irrigation.
- Heritage Rose Garden – New steel edging, irrigation upgrades, and other landscape improvements, with ongoing care from Garden Club volunteers.
- Historic Carnegie Library grounds – Replanting with hardy shrubs, ornamental grasses, perennials, and native plants, while keeping healthy existing plants.
The City will oversee construction and long-term maintenance, with continued volunteer help from the Garden Club.
To learn more about the Valley of the Moon Garden Club and volunteer opportunities, visit their website.
More Info: Sonoma Plaza Beautification Project Underway Throu...
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