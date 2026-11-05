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🐱 Sweet Sonoma Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Sonoma, CA? These young cats are waiting at a local shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Biscuit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Pets Lifeline
- Phone: (707) 996-4577
Biscuit is a young brown tabby girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up. As a baby, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience while she learns all about being a great house cat.
👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Forest
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Pets Lifeline
- Phone: (707) 996-4577
Forest is a male brown tabby kitten who’s ready to start life with a new family. As a young cat, he’ll do best in a home that can offer play, enrichment, and time to help him grow into a confident adult.
👉 Meet Forest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheez-It
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Pets Lifeline
- Phone: (707) 996-4577
Cheez-It is an orange/red baby kitten looking for a forever home. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and learn good habits with consistent care and attention.
👉 Meet Cheez-It and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Sonoma, CA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Pets Lifeline at (707) 996-4577 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.