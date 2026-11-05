🐱 Sweet Sonoma Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Sonoma, CA? These young cats are waiting at a local shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Pets Lifeline

Phone: (707) 996-4577

Biscuit is a young brown tabby girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up. As a baby, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience while she learns all about being a great house cat.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Pets Lifeline

Phone: (707) 996-4577

Forest is a male brown tabby kitten who’s ready to start life with a new family. As a young cat, he’ll do best in a home that can offer play, enrichment, and time to help him grow into a confident adult.

👉 Meet Forest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Pets Lifeline

Phone: (707) 996-4577

Cheez-It is an orange/red baby kitten looking for a forever home. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and learn good habits with consistent care and attention.

👉 Meet Cheez-It and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Sonoma, CA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Pets Lifeline at (707) 996-4577 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.