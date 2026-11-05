🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sonoma, CA

Looking for a four-legged friend in Sonoma? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a loving home and a cozy spot on your couch.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue (Sonoma, CA)

Dolly is a beautiful brindle mix of two smart, active breeds. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy for walks, playtime, and adventures. With Lab and Aussie in the mix, she’s likely to enjoy learning new things and being part of your daily routine.

To learn more about her personality, training, and whether she’s a match for your home, please contact Family Dog Rescue through her online listing.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn / Black

Tan / Yellow / Fawn / Black Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Family Dog Rescue (Sonoma, CA)

Ryu is a handsome young shepherd mix with a striking tan and black coat. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise, play, and ongoing training. Shepherd mixes often bond closely with their people and enjoy having a job to do, whether that’s hiking, learning tricks, or just being your loyal sidekick.

For details on his temperament, training needs, and compatibility with kids or other pets, reach out to Family Dog Rescue via his listing.

👉 Meet Ryu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 2 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female (spayed)

(spayed) Color: Black / Cream (black and grey mix)

Black / Cream (black and grey mix) Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Pets Lifeline

Phone: (707) 996-4577

Fontana is a spirited 2-year-old girl who loves both action and snuggle time. She’s active and playful, enjoys car rides, and is also happy to curl up as a lap dog and soak up cuddles. She’s already spayed, and her shelter notes say she’s ready to be someone’s new best friend.

If you’re looking for a dog who can join you on adventures and then relax by your side, Fontana could be a wonderful match. Call Pets Lifeline at (707) 996-4577 to ask about meeting her and to confirm details like her training and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet Fontana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sonoma, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application if one of them feels like “your” dog.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.