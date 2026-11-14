Somerville has some solid driving gigs right now, from steady school routes to busy holiday delivery shifts. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Krapf Group - School Bus and Transportation

Krapf Group - School Bus and Transportation Location: Somerville, NJ (routes in Flemington, Raritan, Montgomery; Hampton-area schools)

(routes in Flemington, Raritan, Montgomery; Hampton-area schools) Type: Part-time , split shift (AM & PM), about 20–25 hours/week

, split shift (AM & PM), about Pay: Very competitive (exact rate not listed) + limited-time $5,000 sign-on bonus for fully licensed CDL drivers with S & P endorsements (bonus window: Oct 22–Nov 22, 2026)

Great fit if you want a steady, school-year schedule with mornings and afternoons free in between. Paid CDL training is available if you’re new, and there are chances for extra hours (sports, trips, summer work) plus benefits like Teladoc, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paths to move into trainer, dispatcher, or operations roles.

Employer: UPS

Location: Somerville, NJ

Type: Seasonal / temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour, paid weekly + $0.76/mile mileage reimbursement

You’ll deliver packages in your own car, working mostly outdoors and on the move. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, and are set day-to-day based on demand. No delivery experience needed—just a valid driver’s license, a qualifying vehicle, and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Nice way to earn strong holiday cash and get your foot in the door with UPS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Somerville tend to pop up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.