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Somerville
🏥 Somerville, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & NP Openings
5 days ago
Somerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and advanced practice providers. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.
Registered Nurse (MNA) – Pediatrics, Atrius Health Somerville
- Employer: Optum / Atrius Health
- Location: 40 Holland St, Somerville, MA
- Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, some weekends)
- Salary: $39.82 – $74.03/hour (based on full-time equivalent)
- Why it’s interesting: Pediatric and urgent care mix in a multi-specialty group setting, with a strong team-based, value-focused care model. You’ll handle triage, procedures, chronic disease management, and quality projects, with access to broad Optum/UnitedHealth benefits.
RN Clinical Care Manager
- Employer: Mass General Brigham Health Plan
- Location: 399 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA (hybrid field/remote)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
- Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year (within posted range of $58,656 – $142,448.80)
- Why it’s interesting: Care management role for complex members (including dual-eligible and SPMI), mixing home visits, community work, and remote days. Good fit if you like autonomy, interdisciplinary teamwork, and using your RN skills beyond the bedside.
Nurse Practitioner – Skilled Nursing & Long-Term Care
- Employer: HealthDrive Corporation
- Location: Somerville, MA (travel to local facilities)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Independent NP role caring for sub-acute rehab and long-term care residents, with a 3-week paid training program, performance bonuses, malpractice coverage, and CEU support. Great if you enjoy geriatrics and want more control over your day.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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