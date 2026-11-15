Somerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and advanced practice providers. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Optum / Atrius Health

Optum / Location: 40 Holland St, Somerville, MA

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, some weekends)

Salary: $39.82 – $74.03/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

(based on full-time equivalent) Why it’s interesting: Pediatric and urgent care mix in a multi-specialty group setting, with a strong team-based, value-focused care model. You’ll handle triage, procedures, chronic disease management, and quality projects, with access to broad Optum/UnitedHealth benefits.

Employer: Mass General Brigham Health Plan

Location: 399 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA (hybrid field/remote)

(hybrid field/remote) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year (within posted range of $58,656 – $142,448.80)

(within posted range of $58,656 – $142,448.80) Why it’s interesting: Care management role for complex members (including dual-eligible and SPMI), mixing home visits, community work, and remote days. Good fit if you like autonomy, interdisciplinary teamwork, and using your RN skills beyond the bedside.

Employer: HealthDrive Corporation

Location: Somerville, MA (travel to local facilities)

(travel to local facilities) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Independent NP role caring for sub-acute rehab and long-term care residents, with a 3-week paid training program, performance bonuses, malpractice coverage, and CEU support. Great if you enjoy geriatrics and want more control over your day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.