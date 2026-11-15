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Somerville
📅 Free chair-based yoga class for seniors on Nov. 17
4 days ago
📅 Free chair yoga class for older adults in Somerville
Join Louise for a gentle, chair-based yoga class that focuses on connecting your body, mind, and spirit. There’s also an option to practice supported standing balance if that feels right for you.
- Date & time: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
- Location: Holland Street Center, 167 Holland Street, Somerville, MA 02144
- Cost: FREE
This class is offered through the Council on Aging, so it’s especially suited for older adults or anyone who prefers a seated and supported practice.
For more information or special accommodations, contact Michelle Deutsch at mdeutsch@somervillema.gov.
More Info: Yoga with Louise (Council on Aging) | City of Some...
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