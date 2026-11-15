📅 Free chair yoga class for older adults in Somerville

Join Louise for a gentle, chair-based yoga class that focuses on connecting your body, mind, and spirit. There’s also an option to practice supported standing balance if that feels right for you.

Date & time: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Holland Street Center, 167 Holland Street, Somerville, MA 02144

Cost: FREE

This class is offered through the Council on Aging, so it’s especially suited for older adults or anyone who prefers a seated and supported practice.

For more information or special accommodations, contact Michelle Deutsch at mdeutsch@somervillema.gov.