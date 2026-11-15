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Somerville
📅 Free Somerville Senior Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov. 17
4 days ago
📅 Free Thanksgiving luncheon for Somerville seniors
Somerville seniors are invited to a free Thanksgiving Lunch on Tuesday, November 17, 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Dilboy Post, 351 Summer St.
The meal is sponsored by the City of Somerville and prepared by Brett Henry Catering.
Space is limited. The Council on Aging asks that you:
- Leave your name and phone number
- Share your preference of celebration (which Thanksgiving event you’d like to attend)
- Reserve a spot for only one event so more people can join
They will call you to confirm your reservation.
The event is FREE. Seniors who need special assistance can request accommodations through the City’s usual process.
More Info: Somerville Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon (Council o...
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