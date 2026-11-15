Somerville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. All of these are porch pick-ups in East Somerville, so you can grab them easily if you’re nearby.

Item: MINI (very small) Trend Masters 1996 Fender Stratocaster electric guitar and amp

Condition: Not sure if it works; needs new batteries

Location: Somerville, Massachusetts (East Somerville, porch pick-up)

Details: Tiny electric guitar and matching amp, similar to the ones shown in the linked eBay listings in the post. Great if you like music gear or small collectibles and don’t mind testing or tinkering.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Double-sided tackle box with some bonus gear

Location: Somerville, Massachusetts (East Somerville, porch pick-up)

Details: Hard plastic tackle box that opens on both sides, with some extra fishing gear included. Handy for fishing, craft supplies, or small hardware storage.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Small multi-tier tin jewelry box

Location: Somerville, Massachusetts (East Somerville, porch pick-up)

Details: Compact jewelry box with multiple tiers for organizing small items. The original post shows a ruler for scale so you can see the size before you claim it.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Wicker hamper with removable inner bag

Location: Somerville, Massachusetts (East Somerville, near Sullivan, porch pick-up)

Details: Wicker laundry-style hamper that includes an inner bag you can lift out. Easy to grab from the porch whenever you can get there.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Somerville tend to go fast!

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.