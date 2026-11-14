Somerville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to local community spots. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.63–$22.24/hour

Schedule: Day shift only, office closes at 6 PM, closed Sundays at this site

Lead daily operations at a clean, modern self-storage facility while building relationships with walk-in and phone customers. This role mixes sales, light maintenance, and office work, with benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and medical options.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 361 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA 02145

Type: Temporary / Part-time (Seasonal)

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Help shoppers find styles they love and bring the Tillys vibe to life in-store. Good fit if you’re social, enjoy fashion, and want a short-term gig with employee discounts, 401(k) access, and sick/overtime as applicable.

Employer: Somerville YMCA

Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $17.75/hour

Schedule: 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM, at least 20 hours/week

Split your day between building operations and front desk work, welcoming members, giving tours, and helping keep the Y safe and running smoothly. Great for someone organized and friendly who wants to be part of a community-focused nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to other roles at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.