📅 Coffee & Conversation at Ralph & Jenny Center

Join a friendly, staff-led discussion group on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at the Ralph & Jenny Center, 9 New Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143.

This Council on Aging program is a relaxed space where participants suggest the topics, and everyone is encouraged to share and listen respectfully. It’s free to attend.

If you need more details or have questions, contact Maureen Bastardi at mbastardi@somervillema.gov.

Need special assistance? You can request accommodations through the City so everyone can take part.