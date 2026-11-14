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📢 Apply by Dec 15 for Somerville’s 2027 Nibble food business program
📢 Turn your food idea into a business with Somerville’s Nibble Program
Applications are now open for the 2027 Nibble Culinary Entrepreneurship Program, a City of Somerville program that helps people launch food businesses.
The program is especially focused on immigrant and historically underserved communities in Somerville.
Key details:
- Application deadline: Tuesday, December 15 (rolling review until then)
- Program start: 8-week workshop series expected to begin January 2027
- Cost: $100 – financial assistance can cover the full cost for those who qualify
- What you get: business training, mentoring from industry pros, chances to teach cooking classes, sell food at markets and festivals, and vend at Nibble Kitchen in Union Square
- Languages: Applications in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Kreyol; other languages available on request
Apply and learn more at nibblesomerville.com/culinary-entrepreneurship or email Nibble Kitchen Manager Anthony Baum at abaum@somervillema.gov.
For ADA accommodations, contact 617-625-6600 x 2059 or ADA@somervillema.gov. For free interpretation, email languageaccess@somervillema.gov or call 311 (617-666-3311).
More Info: Got a Food Business Idea? Get Cooking with Somervi...
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