📢 Turn your food idea into a business with Somerville’s Nibble Program

Applications are now open for the 2027 Nibble Culinary Entrepreneurship Program, a City of Somerville program that helps people launch food businesses.

The program is especially focused on immigrant and historically underserved communities in Somerville.

Key details:

Application deadline: Tuesday, December 15 (rolling review until then)

(rolling review until then) Program start: 8-week workshop series expected to begin January 2027

8-week workshop series expected to begin Cost: $100 – financial assistance can cover the full cost for those who qualify

– financial assistance can cover the full cost for those who qualify What you get: business training, mentoring from industry pros, chances to teach cooking classes , sell food at markets and festivals , and vend at Nibble Kitchen in Union Square

business training, mentoring from industry pros, chances to , , and Languages: Applications in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Kreyol; other languages available on request

Apply and learn more at nibblesomerville.com/culinary-entrepreneurship or email Nibble Kitchen Manager Anthony Baum at abaum@somervillema.gov.

For ADA accommodations, contact 617-625-6600 x 2059 or ADA@somervillema.gov. For free interpretation, email languageaccess@somervillema.gov or call 311 (617-666-3311).