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Somerville
📅 Somerville Human Rights Commission Zoom meeting Nov 18
11 days ago
📅 Join Somerville’s Human Rights Commission Meeting Online
The Somerville Human Rights Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting may be held by remote participation.
You can join for free on Zoom:
- Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83844466784?pwd=GwPvXcKfm9xGEzWlOWsCNYUBRl7OYc.1
- Meeting ID: 838 4446 6784
- Chat link: https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/83844466784
Accessibility and language help:
- For disability accommodations (like CART, ASL, or materials in other formats), contact the ADA Coordinator at 617-625-6600 x 2059 or ada@somervillema.gov.
- For a free interpreter in your language, email languageaccess@somervillema.gov or call 311 (617-666-3311) at least 7 days before the event.
An agenda for the meeting was posted on Nov 13, 2026 at 10:05 a.m.
More Info: Human Rights Commission Meeting | City of Somervil...
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