📅 Join Somerville’s Human Rights Commission Meeting Online

The Somerville Human Rights Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting may be held by remote participation.

You can join for free on Zoom:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83844466784?pwd=GwPvXcKfm9xGEzWlOWsCNYUBRl7OYc.1

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83844466784?pwd=GwPvXcKfm9xGEzWlOWsCNYUBRl7OYc.1 Meeting ID: 838 4446 6784

Chat link: https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/83844466784

Accessibility and language help:

For disability accommodations (like CART, ASL , or materials in other formats), contact the ADA Coordinator at 617-625-6600 x 2059 or ada@somervillema.gov .

, or materials in other formats), contact the at or . For a free interpreter in your language, email languageaccess@somervillema.gov or call 311 (617-666-3311) at least 7 days before the event.

An agenda for the meeting was posted on Nov 13, 2026 at 10:05 a.m.