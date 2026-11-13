📅 School Assignment Advisory Committee meets November 19

The School Committee’s School Assignment Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in person under Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2026.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Accessibility and language support:

If you need disability accommodations (auxiliary aids, alternative formats, or policy modifications), contact ADA Coordinator Adrienne Pomeroy at 617-625-6600 x2059 or **ada@somervillema.gov .

. Somerville Public Schools can provide an interpreter in your language. To request one, email egarcia@k12.somerville.ma.us.

An agenda titled “Call and Agenda for the Week of November 16, 2026” was posted on November 12, 2026 at 1:57 p.m.