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💻 Somerville, MA IT Openings: Multiple High-Impact Tech Roles
Somerville’s tech scene is busy right now—healthcare, hardware, and global brands are all hiring. If you’re in IT or data, this is a good moment to make a move.
Senior Information Security Engineer (Information Security Engineer III)
- Employer: Mass General Brigham
- Location: Somerville, MA (Hybrid, 399 Revolution Drive)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: $93,953.60 – $136,739.20/year
Lead security architecture for one of the biggest healthcare systems in the region. You’ll shape cybersecurity strategy, review new tech and projects for risk, advise leaders, and mentor junior engineers.
Revenue Strategy & Analytics Lead
- Employer: Formlabs
- Location: Somerville, MA (Hybrid, Boston-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Data-heavy role on the Customer Strategy & Analytics team, working with leaders across Sales, Marketing, Product, and Ops. You’ll own go-to-market data, build dashboards for 250+ users, and drive revenue insights at a fast-growing 3D printing company.
Cloud Systems Engineer (Engineer, Infrastructure – North America)
- Employer: PUMA
- Location: Somerville, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on cloud and infrastructure role supporting PUMA North America. You’ll work across Azure, GCP, VMware, Windows/Linux, Terraform, GitHub, and more to keep hybrid environments stable, secure, and modern.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Somerville employers are growing and often hire for potential.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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