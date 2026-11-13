Somerville’s tech scene is busy right now—healthcare, hardware, and global brands are all hiring. If you’re in IT or data, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham Location: Somerville, MA (Hybrid, 399 Revolution Drive)

(Hybrid, 399 Revolution Drive) Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $93,953.60 – $136,739.20/year

Lead security architecture for one of the biggest healthcare systems in the region. You’ll shape cybersecurity strategy, review new tech and projects for risk, advise leaders, and mentor junior engineers.

Employer: Formlabs

Location: Somerville, MA (Hybrid, Boston-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy role on the Customer Strategy & Analytics team, working with leaders across Sales, Marketing, Product, and Ops. You’ll own go-to-market data, build dashboards for 250+ users, and drive revenue insights at a fast-growing 3D printing company.

Employer: PUMA

Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cloud and infrastructure role supporting PUMA North America. You’ll work across Azure, GCP, VMware, Windows/Linux, Terraform, GitHub, and more to keep hybrid environments stable, secure, and modern.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Somerville employers are growing and often hire for potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.