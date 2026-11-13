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Somerville
🏗️ Somerville MA Engineering Roles – Multiple High-Impact Openings
8 days ago
Somerville’s clean energy scene is booming right now. If you’re into batteries, fusion, or hands-on R&D, there are some strong roles open locally.
Engineering Technician, Mechanical – Advanced Product Development
- Employer: Form Energy
- Location: Somerville, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits per posting)
- Why it’s interesting: Very hands-on role building and assembling prototype battery test systems and hardware. You’ll use shop tools, do machining and fabrication, help install new test equipment, and give design feedback to engineers on next‑gen multi‑day batteries.
Engineering Technician, Electrical – Advanced Product Development
- Employer: Form Energy
- Location: Somerville, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits per posting)
- Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you like wiring and controls. You’ll build control panels and harnesses, wire up test stands, install sensors and power distribution, troubleshoot electrical issues, and help commission first‑of‑a‑kind battery test systems.
Staff Electrochemical Engineer – Advanced Technology
- Employer: Form Energy
- Location: Somerville, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $128,660 – $160,840
- Why it’s interesting: Senior role leading electrochemical test operations for novel iron‑air batteries. You’ll design and run complex tests, diagnose failure modes, guide technicians and engineers, and help shape the next generation of long‑duration energy storage. Relocation assistance is available.
R&D Engineer – HTS Cable Magnets
- Employer: Commonwealth Fusion Systems
- Location: Somerville, MA, US
- Type: Full-time (hybrid)
- Salary: Range not listed; includes equity + benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Fusion energy R&D with huge hardware. You’ll design and build mechanical and electro‑mechanical test systems, work with extreme loads, currents, and cryogenic conditions, run experiments, and own data that reduces key technical risks for fusion magnets.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and is growing fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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