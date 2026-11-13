Somerville’s clean energy scene is booming right now. If you’re into batteries, fusion, or hands-on R&D, there are some strong roles open locally.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits per posting)

Not listed (includes competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits per posting) Why it’s interesting: Very hands-on role building and assembling prototype battery test systems and hardware. You’ll use shop tools, do machining and fabrication, help install new test equipment, and give design feedback to engineers on next‑gen multi‑day batteries.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits per posting)

Not listed (includes competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits per posting) Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you like wiring and controls. You’ll build control panels and harnesses, wire up test stands, install sensors and power distribution, troubleshoot electrical issues, and help commission first‑of‑a‑kind battery test systems.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $128,660 – $160,840

Why it’s interesting: Senior role leading electrochemical test operations for novel iron‑air batteries. You’ll design and run complex tests, diagnose failure modes, guide technicians and engineers, and help shape the next generation of long‑duration energy storage. Relocation assistance is available.

Employer: Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Location: Somerville, MA, US

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: Range not listed; includes equity + benefits

Range not listed; includes Why it’s interesting: Fusion energy R&D with huge hardware. You’ll design and build mechanical and electro‑mechanical test systems, work with extreme loads, currents, and cryogenic conditions, run experiments, and own data that reduces key technical risks for fusion magnets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and is growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.