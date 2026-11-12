🏗️ Somerville Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Somerville’s design and clean‑energy scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an architect or mechanical engineer, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Charles Rose Architects

Charles Rose Architects Location: Somerville, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Manage high-caliber residential and institutional projects in a fast-paced small studio. You’ll use Revit and Rhino daily, run projects of varying size, and need at least 4+ years experience plus a B.Arch or M.Arch. Apply by emailing your resume, cover letter, and portfolio (max 5MB) to JOBS@CHARLESROSEARCHITECTS.COM.

Employer: Form Energy

Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $170,246 – $223,455

Lead a team designing battery electrode assemblies for Form Energy’s multi‑day energy storage systems. This is a people-management + hands-on design role, ideal for someone with 10+ years (BS) or 8+ years (MS) in mechanical design for high‑volume metal/plastic parts. Includes relocation assistance, stock options, and 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for employees.

Employer: Form Energy

Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $128,662 – $160,807

Design and build custom manufacturing equipment and fixtures for battery test lines, sitting at the center of hardware R&D. Great fit if you have 4+ years in mechanical or electromechanical engineering, are strong in CAD and medium/high-volume manufacturing, and like hands-on prototyping. Also comes with relocation assistance and the same robust benefits package.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.