🏗️ Somerville, MA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Somerville’s clean-tech and robotics scene is buzzing right now. If you’re into hardware, batteries, or motion systems, there are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Somerville, MA (on-site lab/shop work)

(on-site lab/shop work) Salary: $97,221 – $127,592

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Mid-level mechanical role where you turn new iron‑air battery ideas into real test hardware. Lots of CAD, prototyping, and hands-on builds that directly support next‑gen grid-scale energy storage.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Somerville, MA (hybrid; 3+ days/week on-site; some travel)

(hybrid; 3+ days/week on-site; some travel) Salary: $111,880 – $168,844

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior role owning process and quality for key battery materials at supplier sites. Good fit if you have chemical/advanced materials experience and like scaling processes, SPC, and supplier development.

Employer: RISE® Robotics

Location: Somerville, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Temporary / Internship (Spring 2027)

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on internship working on robotic motion control (Beltdraulic™) systems. You’ll help design, build, and test prototypes and get real exposure to cross‑functional hardware development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.