📋 Somerville Admin Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $90K

Somerville has a nice mix of front desk, hotel, and executive admin roles right now. Good options whether you’re early in your career or ready for a senior support position.

Employer: Distinctive Hospitality Group (Holiday Inn Boston Cambridge Area)

Distinctive Hospitality Group (Holiday Inn Boston Cambridge Area) Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour , paid biweekly

, paid biweekly Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation/personal time, optional supplemental insurance, employee discounts at IHG hotels, free onsite parking, growth and cross-training in HR, accounting, and hotel admin.

This is a great fit if you like variety and staying organized. You’ll support HR, accounting, daily cashiering, and general office needs while helping keep the hotel running smoothly.

Employer: Spring Hill Dental

Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM (every Fri–Sun off )

(every ) Perks: 401(k), 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off, free parking.

Perfect if you want a people-facing role without heavy billing work. You’ll greet patients, manage check-in/check-out, handle copays, and keep the waiting room welcoming—while a remote team handles insurance and claims.

Employer: Triumvirate Environmental

Location: Somerville, MA

Type: Full-time, hybrid after first 90 days onsite

Pay Range: $70,000 – $90,000/year (actual starting pay depends on experience, skills, and budget)

(actual starting pay depends on experience, skills, and budget) Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, training and certifications, mentorship and career planning, various discounts.

This senior EA role supports the COO and CCO with complex calendars, projects, and executive communications. Good match if you have 7+ years of C-suite support, love organizing big initiatives, and are comfortable using AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.