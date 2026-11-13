Somersworth’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across stores. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Somersworth, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support the Store Manager with sales, customer service, staffing, and opening/closing the store. You’ll lead the team on shift, help hire and train, and keep operations running smoothly. Bilingual candidates are encouraged, and there’s career growth, PTO, 401(k) with contributions, and health benefits.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Somersworth, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front-line role leading customer service and merchandising while also handling some shift-lead duties when managers are out. Good fit if you like talking with customers, solving problems, and keeping the sales floor organized. Offers PTO, 401(k) with contributions, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 451 High St., Somersworth, NH 03878

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, cash handling, opening/closing, and supervising associates. Great if you have some retail or grocery experience and want a step up into management, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Somersworth, NH 03878

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Visit local Walmart stores to stock, straighten shelves, place signage, and take photos of your work. Flexible schedule (2–4 days/week, Tuesday and Friday required), daytime hours only, and health plan options including no-copay telemedicine even for part-time.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1749

Location: 59 Waltons Way, Somersworth, NH 03878

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hour plus potential premiums and performance incentives

plus potential Lead the team that unloads trucks and stocks freight, mostly in the backroom. This is a physical role (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and Walmart-paid education programs (Live Better U).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.