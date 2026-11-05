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🏭 Somersworth NH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Somersworth’s plants are busy right now, and several local employers are adding people to their production teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Quality Inspector – Manufacturing
- Employer: Infosmart Technologies Inc
- Location: Somersworth, NH (in person)
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire
- Pay: $19.50 – $21.45 per hour (day, evening, and overnight shifts)
No experience in quality inspection needed — paid training is provided. You’ll check parts, use basic measuring tools, and help keep products up to standard on 12-hour rotating shifts. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand/walk most of the day, and want a path to permanent work with weekly pay.
Material Handler – Warehouse / Manufacturing
- Employer: Infosmart Technologies Inc
- Location: Somersworth, NH (in person)
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire
- Pay: $19.50 – $20.48 per hour (day rotating or evening shift)
Move materials around the plant, load/unload trucks, and keep inventory flowing. Forklift certification is not required, and they’ll train you on equipment with a chance to earn certification later. Great if you’ve done warehouse or production work (or are eager to learn), can handle hot/cold temps, and want steady 40-hour weeks with weekly pay.
Rotec Operator/Dual Rotec Operator - 1st Shift - (BP)
- Employer: Velcro Companies (Velcro USA Inc.)
- Location: Somersworth, NH (onsite manufacturing)
- Type: Full-time, direct or contract-to-hire (based on experience)
- Shift: 1st shift, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Monday–Friday
Run equipment that converts material to size, keep quality and safety on point, and handle basic data entry and paperwork. This role stands out for its strong benefits (401(k) with 100% match up to 5.5%, 13 paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and more) and a clear path to grow into advanced technician or lead roles.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Somersworth tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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