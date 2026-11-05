🏭 Somerset, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Night & Evening Roles

Somerset’s medical manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially on 2nd and 3rd shift. If you like clean, climate‑controlled work and steady hours, these SMC Ltd openings are worth a look.

Employer: SMC Ltd

SMC Ltd Location: Somerset, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Hands-on lead role on the production floor, helping set up work cells, support operators, and keep quality and scrap in check. Good fit if you have at least a year of production experience and want a step up with training, growth programs, and solid benefits.

Employer: SMC Ltd

SMC Ltd Location: Somerset, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3rd shift, 10:00 PM – 6:30 AM

Advanced injection molding role setting up, starting, and troubleshooting molds, robots, and secondary equipment. Great if you’ve completed Mold Tech I & II (or similar), like problem-solving on the floor, and want to mentor junior techs in a clean, medical-focused plant.

Employer: SMC Ltd

SMC Ltd Location: Somerset, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3rd shift, Sunday–Thursday, 10:00 PM – 6:30 AM

Night-shift quality role checking parts and products against specs and helping solve quality issues with production and engineering. Ideal if you have plastics/medical device experience and like detailed inspection work in a climate-controlled environment.

If any of these sound close to what you can do, it’s worth clicking through and applying—SMC notes they’re open to a range of backgrounds and offer training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.