🍽️ Several Somerset Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $49K+

Somerset’s food and hospitality scene is steady, with options from hospital kitchens to hotels and state jobs. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and food.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Somerset, PA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Schedule: Variable daylight and evening shifts , rotating weekends and holidays

Variable , Pay: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals for patients and guests at UPMC Somerset. You’ll assemble trays, follow diet orders, practice food safety, and keep areas clean. Great fit if you have cooking or food service experience and want a steady hospital job with strong training.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Location: SCI Somerset, Somerset, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Schedule: Shifts may be 4:00 AM–12:00 PM or 11:00 AM–7:00 PM

Shifts may be or Salary: Starting at $49,010/year (before taxes; higher possible per contract)

Teach inmates hands-on cooking and food service skills while overseeing meal production and safety in a state correctional facility. This role comes with state benefits, retirement, and the chance to train people for real-world jobs. Requires about 2 years of large-scale food service experience (or equivalent) and passing background checks.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton

Location: Somerset, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: 3 PM–11 PM shift

shift Pay: From $12.00/hour

Perks: Hilton travel discounts, 401(k), paid time off, employee discounts

Be the friendly face at the front desk—checking guests in and out, answering questions, handling payments, and keeping the lobby tidy. Ideal if you’re outgoing, can stand on your feet, and want hotel experience plus Hilton travel benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.