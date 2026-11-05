Sponsorships and shirts to restore GE Ballfields

The 2025 Chamber Leadership Class, with support from the City of Somerset, is raising money to restore the historic GE Ballfields and is seeking sponsors and shirt buyers to fund the work. Sponsorship options include Fence Sponsorships – $500, Dugout Sponsorships – $5,000, and Field Sponsorships – call for pricing, and 100% of proceeds from the “STEP UP TO THE PLATE” T‑shirt and hoodie fundraiser will go directly to GE Ballfields renovations. Community members, businesses, and organizations can buy apparel or sign up as sponsors to help bring baseball and softball back to these fields; apparel orders can be placed at https://gefield.itemorder.com/shop/home/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce