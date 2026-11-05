Free Pictures With Santa in Downtown Somerset

Families can get FREE pictures with Santa on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion at the Downtown Farmers Market, 401 E. Mt. Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501. The event is sponsored by State Farm Agent Ryan Collett and is open to families who want to make Christmas memories together.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce